ASysTech Honored To Be a Part of the Very First Microsoft Cloud Champion Club Summit

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- It's a special feeling to be part of an inaugural event. Microsoft held their first-ever Cloud Champion Club Southeast District Partner Summit in Tampa, Florida, on November 17. ASysTech, Inc. was one of the selected managed services providers that was able to participate in this all-day special event.



This Summit gave ASysTech a unique opportunity to network and engage with other executives that are part of the top Cloud partners that are focused on Small- to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). During the Summit, partners were presented with a wide variety of impactful topics, such as being competitive in the Cloud, Microsoft’s Office 365 Marketing engine and partner resources, MS CRM Online partner opportunities, and much more.



According to Rick Hardin, President of ASysTech, "The best part was meeting the people we deal with daily on the Office 365 team. Office 365 roadmap gave us insight into how the product will evolve in the future. We met with other vendors whose products support and enhance Office 365 and were able to provide feedback to issues we had encountered."



ASysTech provides Orlando and Central Florida businesses premium IT services and tech support packages that are designed to pave the way for their clients to perform at new levels. With the combination of business solutions with technology solutions, ASysTech is able to create high-value technology solutions for Orlando and Central Florida organizations that have the drive and will to get ahead using technology.



ASysTech is your Orlando Microsoft Office 365 provider. This application is perfect for end users to gain easy access to email, documents, contacts and calendars so they remain up to date. For SMBs that wish to try out Office 365, they only need to sign up for their very own ASysTech free trial.



