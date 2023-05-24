At a CAGR of 44.6%: Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market Estimated to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- The global Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



AutoML, or Automated Machine Learning, is a rapidly growing field that aims to automate many of the time-consuming and complex tasks involved in building and deploying machine learning models. The AutoML market has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for machine learning solutions across a variety of industries. AutoML tools offer a range of functionalities, such as automating feature engineering, hyperparameter tuning, model selection, and deployment. This allows data scientists, engineers, and businesses to build and deploy high-quality machine learning models much faster and with less expertise required.



Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The AutoML market for healthcare is categorized into various applications, such as anomaly detection, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, chatbot and virtual assistance and others (clinical trial analysis and electronic health record (EHR) analysis). In the healthcare and life sciences industry, AutoML can help automate various tasks such as disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and patient care. AutoML can be used to analyze large volumes of medical data, such as electronic health records, medical images, and genomic data, to identify patterns and make predictions. This can help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses, identify potential treatments, and improve patient outcomes. AutoML can also be used in drug discovery to identify potential drug candidates and optimize drug development processes. By analyzing molecular structures, genetic data, and other factors, AutoML can help identify potential drug targets and optimize drug efficacy and safety. AutoML can also be used to monitor patient progress and adjust treatment plans as needed. The implementation of AutoML in healthcare and life sciences should be done with caution and consideration for ethical and regulatory concerns.



Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The market for Automated Machine Learning is bifurcated based on offering into solution and services. The CAGR of services is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. AutoML services allow users to automate various tasks involved in building and deploying machine learning models, such as feature engineering, hyperparameter tuning, model selection, and deployment. These services are designed to make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage the power of machine learning without requiring extensive knowledge or expertise in the field.



Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Automated machine learning is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). In recent years, there has been significant growth in the adoption of both AutoML and machine learning across various industries in Asia Pacific, driven by the region's large and diverse datasets, as well as the need for faster and more efficient decision-making. Many companies in the region are also investing in the development of AutoML platforms and tools to help accelerate the adoption of AI and machine learning. To support the adoption of AutoML and machine learning, governments and organizations in the Asia Pacific region are investing in infrastructure and programs to promote innovation, education, and collaboration.



Key Players



Major vendors in the global Automated Machine Learning market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), ServiceNow (US), Google (US), Baidu (China), AWS (US), Alteryx (US), Salesforce (US), Altair (US), Teradata (US), H2O.ai (US), DataRobot (US), BigML (US), Databricks (US), Dataiku (France), Alibaba Cloud (China), Appier (Taiwan), Squark (US), Aible (US), Datafold (US), Boost.ai (Norway), Tazi.ai (US), Akkio (US), Valohai (Finland), dotData (US), Qlik (US), Mathworks (US), HPE (US), and SparkCognition (US).



