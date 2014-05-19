At Coachella, WiFi PR Group Unleashed Indie Anthems Vol. 5 on Industry Tastemakers

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Nowadays it can be nearly overwhelming for music lovers to discover new and up-and-coming artists amidst the proliferation of independent talent that has hit the web over the past decade. So how can music fans sift through the noise to find where the best indie talent is coming from? Enter: WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Indie Anthems Vol. 5 is the latest installment of WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems series, which is a collection of mixtapes designed to put rising international independent talent on the radars of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Each volume has been released at a music event and handed out on thousands of download cards to festival attendees while another 1,500 free downloads are made available on each respective Indie Anthems volume’s website for a limited time.



For Indie Anthems Vol. 5, WiFi PR planned a release coinciding with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—aka “Coachella”—held in Indio, CA, last weekend. Coachella is one of the major U.S. music festivals, and tens of thousands of music fans, media professionals and industry movers and shakers descend upon the three-day event to enjoy about 170 acts on six stages set up throughout the festival grounds.



These 170 acts are comprised of not only big name artists, such as Arcade Fire, Lana Del Rey, Outkast, Queens of the Stone Age, Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Fishbone and Pixies, but also of up-and-coming independent artists, many of which are destined to crossover from small crowds to the massive audiences seen by the artists they shared the Coachella stages with.



Aiming to appease lovers of the big and smaller name acts alike, as well as the plethora of industry tastemakers in attendance, WiFi PR handed out 3,500 download cards of Indie Anthems Vol. 5 at the festival. This album was specially curated to inspire curiosity in the featured bands by those who are helping the current and next generation of music lovers find their future favorite bands.



On the album are everyone from dubstep artist Blaqout and hip-hop freestyling lyricist Connor Cassidy to hip-hop EDM crossover Xploder. The album covers R&B (The Kolten Experience), indie pop/rock (Analog Heart), reggae/dub/afrobeat (Chocolate Strings), blues rock (Stellify), Nu folk (Little Arrow), psychedelic soul (Afternoon Moon), punk-folk or “polk” (Hoodoo Zephyr), big band swing (Beantown Swing Orchestra), hard rock (The Dark Tides) and much more in between.



To expose as many independent artists as possible to the wealth of music industry folk that would be present at this festival, Indie Anthems Vol. 5 actually offers double the artists and tracks that were found on previous Indie Anthems installments, 39 songs in total. WiFi PR did an extensive job choosing which artists would appear on the release for Coachella to put its best foot forward in terms of presenting to these industry tastemakers all of the promising, rising talent that the company is keeping its eyes on.



Listeners and other members of the music industry can find free downloads of Indie Anthems Vol. 5 on its Bandcamp page for a limited time. The 39-track album is available in several high-quality formats (MP3, FLAC and more), and paying supporters also receive unlimited mobile access using the free Bandcamp listening app.



About Indie Anthems Vol. 5 Music



1. Xploder – “Out Of This World”



2. You Love Her Cos She's Dead – “Let Me Break”



3. Kenny Wesley – “Taffy”



4. The Scorseses – “The Assembly Line”



5. The Infatuations – “Dancin' On My Knees”



6. Analog Heart – “Elephant Song”



7. Pharaohs Playground – “Soul Crusher”



8. Tiger & The Rogues – “Trouble Maker”



9. Velshur – “Spanish Sound”



10. Chocolate Strings – “Rude World”



11. Lucy Kitt – “Right Or Wrong”



12. Simon Stirling – “San Diego”



13. Roy Mackonkey – “Great Divide”



14. Tchiya Amet – “Esho Funi”



15. Violet & The Undercurrents – “Runnin”



16. Surdoozaphonics – “New Digs”



17. Alex Rushin – “I Know And I Believe”



18. ZOO – “Maj”



19. Feather Beds – “Walter”



20. Broken Machine – “Drill My Head”



21. Connor Cassidy – “All On You”



22. The Big Lonesome – “S.O.S”



23. The Kolten Experience – “Love Your Body”



24. Waterplanet – “Love Song”



25. The Hard Luck – “Grind”



26. Ann Leung – “Mia's Song”



27. The Dark Tides – “Make Me Wanna”



28. Beantown Swing Orchestra – “Be Our Guest”



29. DJ Moonstone – “One Look”



30. Little Arrow – “Our Taste Is Violence”



31. Andy Sydow – “Find Me Baby”



32. Stellify – “Hide”



33. Flamin' Crows – “Crash and Burn”



34. Darlene Bailey – “Wrenches and Rags”



35. Sarah Class – “Make Me Free (Remix)”



36. Afternoon Moon – “Can't Sleep A Wink”



37. Zarm – “Corby”



38. Blaqout – “Insurrection”



39. Hoodoo Zephyr – “Paracetamol”



Indie Anthems Vol. 5 Website: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com/album/indie-anthems-vol-5-coachella



Indie Anthems Series Website: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com



Media Contact

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.