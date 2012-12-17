At Customer's Request, Now Save Money and Time with QuickBooks Virtual Printer from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- QuickBooks and Quicken users do not need to order the expensive QuickBooks pre-printed business checks. EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks check virtual printer is the new add-on of the popular check writer ezCheckPrinting from halfpricesoft.com. With this virtual printer, QuickBooks users no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the money and time-saving features of ezCheckPrinting.



HalfPriceSoft.com is pleased to announce the new enhanced check writing software is available for no-obligation test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. Other features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



User can get ezCheckPrinting and QuickBooks bundle at just $69. Or they can get them for free through TrialPay offers.



New user needs to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on their machine. After he sets up the basic account information inside ezCheckPrinting application, they are ready to print QuickBooks checks on blank stock.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing software, so it is important for us to regularly gather feedback from our customers."



QuickBooks and Quicken users can now print check on blank stock easily in one step. EzCheckPrinting also allows QuickBooks users to customize the check layout with logo and signature easily too.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.