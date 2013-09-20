At Home Fitness Programs Can Benefit Sufferers of "Gym Phobia"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The importance of being physically active is stressed upon us by everyone from our doctors to the media. Despite this, joining a gym or a fitness class can be very intimidating to some. While walking, jogging, and cycling can be done in any environment and in most types of weather, many struggle with becoming motivated enough to settle into a routine, or find alternating weather climates difficult to exercise in. For those interested in a class format, or a pre-choreographed workout plan which requires little thought to engage in, at home fitness programs may be the solution.



P90X is very popular in-home fitness program available for purchase. Three different packages are available, and with your purchase you get nutritional guidance, supplements, equipment, and the video series to get you started. The workout is designed for all fitness levels, and hits each form of exercise with cardio, strength training, and yoga built into the program. The program does give proven results, and is excellent for self-starters wish to customize their workout and at what time it is done.



For those who need social interaction to become motivated, but lack the time, funding, or confidence to make it to the gym, Beachbody is an organization of fitness coaches who provide various in-home workouts to their clients. In addition to purchasing a video to guide you through the exercises, your coach can provide assistance and answer questions via e-mail or phone to help you get started. In addition to the fitness programs, there are also supplements and nutritional support available with a subscription.



Options are out there for any style of workout that you can tailor around your schedule and social needs, both online and in the video section of your local retail store. With these options, you can build the confidence you need to one day walkthrough the gym doors or into a class, or simply increase your physical activity on your schedule in the comfort of your own home.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit http://expertbrand.com to browse our selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com