At iLuvFabrix.com Customers Find a Source for High-Quality Fabrics at Below-Wholesale Prices

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Shopping for fabric can be an overwhelming experience. Craft stores are not specialized in fabrics, so they cannot provide as much variety as specialized stores. Specialized fabric stores are often difficult to find and are typically expensive, leaving many customers desperate for a store where they can have easy access to a wide variety of fabrics at the lowest prices.



That is why so many customers have turned to website called iLuvFabrix.com, which offers them competitive prices on the highest-quality fabrics and allows them to easily buy upholstery fabric online.



ILuvFabrix.com selects designer fabric and upholstery fabric for our clients from all over the world. We start by traveling to various upholstery fabric mills to see the latest fashions and make discount fabric and wholesale purchases. When we say ‘designer fabric,’ we mean it! All the upholstery fabric, drapery fabric and designer fabrics we carry are the best,” proclaims iLuvFabrix.com.



Because iLuvFabrix upholstery fabrics are stocked through the best wholesale purchasing deals, iLuvFabrix.com can sell to its customers at trade wholesale prices. The professionals at iLuvFabrix.com rely on years of expertise to be able to provide the best quality at the best prices.



iLuvFabrix.com cites several examples of its high-quality fabric sourcing:



“The Tapestry fabric, for example, comes from European mills that have weaved fabric for over 100 years and produce the finest designer fabric. Our Silk Textile is manufactured in Central / Northern Europe by companies that produce the finest silk fabric. These designer fabrics are always at the latest decorator fabric fashion trends, while maintaining a strong inventory of classic fabric designs and colors,”



Customers will find it easy to browse through the iLuvFabrix.com website, and they can shop by pattern type (Floral, Geometric, Modern…), category (Designer Silks, Under $20.00, New Arrivals…) and fabric designer. There are also sections on the website for Accessories, Specials and Clearance items. Plus, the website features a Fabric Estimator to help customers determine how much fabric they will need to buy for their projects.



Beautiful home designs and fashion designs have never been simpler thanks to iLuvFabrix.com’s variety of products — including fabric that just recently arrived from Venice and can be used to create Fortuny-style handbags. The website’s blog features all kinds of ideas and tips for projects that can be done with a range of different fabrics.



About iLuvFabrix.com

iLuvFabrix.com travels the world to source and supply you with the finest, most exclusive and exquisite fabrics available. Many of these fabrics are commonly available only to the top design trade, yet these prices are available to you at prices below trade wholesale. Over the years, iLuvFabrix.com — along with their designer, who has over 25 years’ experience in the high-end design marketplace — has acquired a client base that is second to none.



For more information, please visit: http://www.iluvfabrix.com/