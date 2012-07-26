At TransitionLED, New Technology Leads to an Increase in the Popularity of LED Lighting

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Many people are discovering LED lighting as a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting. As LED lighting becomes more sophisticated, these lights are beginning to pop up everywhere, from kitchens to offices to warehouses.



Thanks to this new technology, LED lighting is becoming common in both homes and offices. LED lighting devices range from sleek and stylish to industrial and practical. They can therefore suit a variety of needs.



As a result, both homeowners and business owners want to get access to various kinds of LED bulbs. That is why so many Internet users have been visiting a website called TransitionLED, where they can find LED bulbs to suit all of their needs.



TransitionLED realizes that more and more people are making the switch to LED lighting. “One of the biggest reasons that LED lighting has grown in popularity is because of its energy saving ability. Not only have many homes made the change to LED, but businesses of all sizes also have realized the money saving potential with LEDs. The introduction of LED into the world of business has offered a valuable money saving tool that is being used more and more every day,” affirms TransitionLED.com.



On the website, customers can browse through globe, spotlight, flood and bi-pin LED bulbs. One of the latest technologies to hit the LED market is the LED MR16, which is a 5-watt, 300-lumen bulb that lasts 50,000 hours and is intended to replace a 35-watt incandescent bulb.



Every product description featured on the website includes technical information like electrical consumption, light output, warranty, lifespan, color rendering index and voltage. The description also displays information on the bulb’s color rendering index score and certifications. Plus, visitors can look at high-quality pictures of each product, taken at several different angles. This allows customers to be fully informed before purchasing bulbs through TransitionLED’s simple online ordering process.



Customers looking for specific products can use the website’s helpful search bar to find exactly what they are looking for.



Thanks to TransitionLED, an increasing number of people are learning about the energy-saving advantages of LED lighting and purchasing the right bulbs to suit all of their lighting needs.



About TransitionLED

TransitionLED is dedicated to providing high quality LED products. LED lighting is quickly becoming the dominant lighting technology because of its proven efficiency, high quality light and positive impact on the environment. TransitionLED believes that people should use products that are not only environmentally safe but also a better and smarter alternative.



For more information, please visit: http://www.transitionled.com/