Atascadero Solar Company Gets National Ranking

Atascadero, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Solar Power World, the industry’s leading source for technology, development and installation news, just released its 2013 Top 250 Solar Contractors list. The list ranks applicants according to influence in the residential, commercial and utility solar-installation markets. The companies that made Solar World’s elite Top 250 Solar Contractors list have dedicated their hard work, energy, and passion to bringing solar energy into the mainstream.



“California alone is home to over 1,700 solar energy companies. To be in the TOP 250 nationally is a huge milestone for us. Sure, we want to brag a bit about it because we’re truly still a local company. We serve the Central Coast, and we do that extremely well. ” says Frank Scotti, experience director for Solarponics. “We thank all of our customers for helping us achieve this.”



The U.S. added 967 megawatts of new solar PV capacity during the second quarter of 2013, up 24% over the same period last year, according to the latest NDP Solarbuzz report. In an industry that is experiencing such rapid growth, there are very few independent organizations that monitor, evaluate, tabulate and rate companies within the solar industry. Solar Power World is really the main source. Its readership consists of a cross section of personnel from power purchasers, utilities, inverter manufacturers, panel manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, installation teams, policy makers and finance professionals. The Top 250 Solar list serves as a credible criteria from which to evaluate a company’s strength, size and commitment to the industry. [EC1]



“Being a local company, we focus on each individual job and customer. We rely mostly on referrals. We’ve never competed in the volume market. So to rank #187 nationally is testament to our reputation and longevity,” says Kristian Emrich, Solarponics vice president.



California leads the nation in residential, commercial and utility installations. So, it comes with no surprise that there are over 60 California companies on the TOP 250 list.



“This is the first time a local company has made the list,” says Emrich, “and it certainly won’t be the last.”



About Solarponics

Solarponics is the Central Coast’s solar energy pioneer, helping residents achieve energy independence for over 37 years. The longest continuously owned and operated solar company in California, Solarponics has been family owned and operated since 1975. Solarponics installs and services solar electric systems, solar hot water, wind energy systems, solar pool heating and radiant heating systems. For more information, visit solarponics.com, or follow them on Twitter @solarponics and on Facebook or email kristian@solarponics.com.