1. Ataxia Telangiectasia occurs in 1 in 40,000–100,000 people worldwide.

2. Males and females are affected in equal numbers. In the United States, the prevalence is approximately 1 in 40,000–100,000 live births.

3. In the United States, about one per cent of the population is a carrier of a mutation in the Ataxia Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene.

4. The average Ataxia Telangiectasia prevalence is 1 per 100,000 children. The most reliable estimates for the number of people with Ataxia Telangiectasia, in the UK at least are 3 per million.



"Ataxia Telangiectasia patients have about a 10% risk of developing lymphoma or leukaemia."



Ataxia Telangiectasia is a complex genetic neurodegenerative disorder that affects during infancy or early childhood. The disorder is responsible for impaired coordination of voluntary movements.



Currently, there is no approved drug therapy or cure for Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment. The available treatment approaches are symptomatic and supportive in nature. Therapeutic drugs being used in the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia includes antibiotics, vaccines (Streptococcus pneumonia, Neisseria meningitides, Hemophilus influenza), Immunoglobulin, Neuroprotective Treatments (Antioxidants (vitamin E or a-lipoic acid)), Antiepileptic drugs and Glucocorticoids. Physical and occupational therapies help to maintain flexibility. Speech therapy is recommended to control airflow to the vocal cords. Gamma-globulin injections may be useful if immunoglobulin levels are sufficiently reduced to weaken the immune system.



Antioxidants, such as Vitamin E or A-lipoic acid, are prescribed to some patients, although there has been no formal testing for the efficacy in Ataxia Telangiectasia affected individuals. Prophylactic antibiotics are prescribed for patients with recurrent infection, but this is done blindly in most cases since microbiological evaluation did not take place, and there is the added risk of bacterial resistance development. Antiepileptic drugs, such as Pregabalin and Tiagabine, have seen to improve the patient's gait in a few cases. Glucocorticoids have been found to be useful in the Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment of neurometabolic and neurogenetic manifestations.



Even though various therapeutic approaches are available, but these therapies provide only symptomatic relief, overuse of Glucocorticoids may cause severe adverse effects, radiation therapy used in diagnosis may cause hypersensitivity. Even the diagnosis of Ataxia Telangiectasia is questionable when accompanied by severe mental retardation, seizures, nonprogressive ataxia, or microcephaly. The most common misdiagnosis is cerebral palsy. So, all these limitations create an urgent demand for more advanced diagnostic methods to overcome misdiagnosis and novel therapies to treat the root cause of Ataxia Telangiectasia.



Overall, the Ataxia Telangiectasia therapeutics market is further expected to increase by the major drivers, such as rising prevalent population, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2020–2030].



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Ataxia Telangiectasia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

