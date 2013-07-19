ATB Features Its Boltless Shelving Storage Solutions

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- ATB Material Handling, the premier online source for warehouse and workspace storage solutions, is pleased to showcase its durable warehouse boltless shelving solutions. Along with used pallet racking and a variety of warehouse equipment, the company is a master distributor of steel boltless shelving systems.



The USA-based Rapid Rack makes the highest quality boltless shelving systems available, and ATB is proud to be a distributor of their elite products. The racks are easy to assemble and disassemble, and they feature industrial strength that varies from 200 pounds per shelf level to more than 1000 pounds per shelf level. Most importantly, they are very durable and can last for years in a variety of applications, such as bulk storage, packing tables, small parts storage, and much more.



There are a wide variety of industries that rely on ATB, including everything from construction to manufacturing. They go to ATB because they need products that will maximize floor space and function reliably for years at a time, and they benefit from helpful services like warehouse rack installation, layout consultation, and commercial storage. Fortunately, as a spokesperson for ATB said, “We chose the name ATB because it stands for Absolutely The Best, which is the standard we hold ourselves to for our products and services.” With quality boltless shelving and pallet racks for sale, ATB is the ideal choice for warehouse equipment.



About A. T. B. Material Handling

Over more than 18 years, ATB Material Handling has become one of the leading and most trusted providers of warehouse equipment and used pallet racking in Los Angeles. From humble beginnings as a parking lot operation, ATBMH is excited to now occupy more than two acres of indoor and outdoor space today. Featuring unparalleled pricing on a range of storage solutions, plus a dedication to superior customer service, ATB has earned its reputation as the best destination for everything from warehouse racks to boltless shelving. For more detail visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.