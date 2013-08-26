A.T.B. Material Handling Announces Warehouse Installation Services

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- A.T.B Material Handling (ATBMH), a respected leading buyer and seller of new and used pallet racks on the West Coast, now also provides clients with expert warehouse installation and dismantling services. As a fully licensed, bonded and insured California contractor ATBMH has professional crews ready to safely install warehouse storage systems. The expedited dismantling services also offered by ATBMH allow companies to vacate storage facilities quickly should they need to.



To make sure clients are operating in compliance with local building codes, ATBMH can coordinate the permitting on behalf of their clients before the installation of pallet racks and other warehouse storage systems. The preliminary planning services include seismic calculations, warehouse system drawings, site plans and plan check. ATBMH always stays in clear communication with clients to ensure that installation projects are completed on time and within budget.



“Many in the warehousing industry know us for our affordable and reliable pallet racks,” said Mark Spear, founder of ATBMH. “However, we are also capable of providing our clients with a full range of warehouse installation and design services. Our team of professional contracts is ready to meet the installation, dismantling as well as basic product needs of all our clients.”



Clients from many different industries rely on ATBMH for the most efficient solutions for maximizing warehouse space. From the design planning to supplying pallet racks, to installation or dismantling, ATBMH is the leading solution for all warehousing needs.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

A.T.B. Material Handling was started in 1995 by industry veteran Mark Spear. His 40-year career in the surplus industry brings the highest level of credibility and ethics to the company. Having grown from a small parking lot operation to occupying over two acres of indoor and outdoor space, A.T.B. Material Handling quickly became the most trusted large buyer and seller of used racking and warehouse equipment on the West Coast. To learn more about pallet racks and installation services offered by ATBMH, visit http://www.atbmh.com/.