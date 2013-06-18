A.T.B. Material Handling Now Offers Layout Consultation Services

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- A.T.B Material Handling (ATBMH), a respected buyer and seller of new and used pallet racking, is now offering clients layout consultation services. With years of experience in the warehousing industry, ATBMH executives have an in depth knowledge of warehouse layout and design. Now clients can benefit from this experience and look to ATBMH to help them create effective and convenient warehouses anywhere in the United States.



“While we are a trusted name in the industry for pallet racks, we would like our clients to think of us as a true partner in their warehouse design needs,” said Mark Spear, founder of ATBMH. “In addition to providing clients with quality new or used pallet racks, we also specialize in full warehouse layout consultation services, giving our clients expert advise on how to lay out the most effective warehouses.”



ATBMH has a long-standing relationship with many leading pallet racks manufacturers including, Interlake Old Style, Interlake New Style, Sammons, Sturdi-Built, Unarco T Bolt, Frazier Style Structural, Republic and many others. Benefiting from these relationships, clients can purchase the latest pallet racks and have them professionally installed in a layout that functions well for warehouse operators and clients.



Clients from many different industries rely on ATBMH for the most efficient solutions for maximizing warehouse space. From the design planning, to supplying pallet racks, to providing licensed, bonded and insured contractors to install pallet racks and other space-saving layout features, ATBMH is the leading solution for all warehousing needs. In addition ATBMH is committed to client satisfaction and works closely with clients throughout the layout and construction process to ensure the most efficiently functioning warehouses. For more information about warehouse layout services and to purchase pallet racks, visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

A.T.B. Material Handling was started in, 1995 by industry veteran Mark Spear. His 40-year career in the surplus industry brings the highest level of credibility and ethics to the company. Having grown from a small parking lot operation to occupying over two acres of indoor and outdoor space, A.T.B. Material Handling quickly became the most trusted large buyer and seller of used racking and warehouse equipment on the West Coast.