A.T.B. Material Handling Offers Used and New Wire Racks

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- A.T.B Material Handling (ATBMH), a respected leading buyer and seller of new and used pallet racking on the West Coast offers their clients the best possible prices on both new and used pallet racks. Clients of ATBMH will be able to find quality new and used pallet racks form leading manufacturers including Interlake Old Style, Interlake New Style, Sammons, Sturdi-Built, Unarco T Bolt, Frazier Style Structural, Republic and many more.



“We are committed to providing our warehouse clients with the most comprehensive selection of new and used pallet racks to meet their storage needs,” said Mark Spear, founder of ATBMH. “We also purchase used pallet racks at top-dollar allowing our clients to clear their warehouses of overflow pallets.”



ATBMH offers used and new pallet racks for heavy duty as well as light duty applications. Types of wire racks include drive-in pallet racks, push back pallet racks, carpet racks, flow racks, and drum storage racks. The prices of the pallet racks depend on the side and style, but ATBMH is committed to providing among the most competitive prices in the storage industry.



The used and new pallet racking providers of ATBMH are fully licensed, bonded and insured California contractors and can offer professional crews to install the used pallet racking in the customers’ warehouses. Companies in all types of industries rely on ATBMH to provide the most efficient solutions for maximizing their warehouse space.



To browse the inventory of new or used wire pallet racks, visit http://www.atbmh.com/.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

A.T.B. Material Handling was started in, 1995 by industry veteran Mark Spear. His 40-year career in the surplus industry brings the highest level of credibility and ethics to the company. Having grown from a small parking lot operation to occupying over two acres of indoor and outdoor space, A.T.B. Material Handling quickly became the most trusted large buyer and seller of used racking and warehouse equipment on the West Coast.