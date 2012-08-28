ATD American Announces Back to School Furniture Sale

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- ATD is getting ready for the new school year by announcing a Back to School sale on all school furniture. Classrooms will surely be ready when the first bell of the school year rings. Select furniture including chairs, desks and tables are being discounted up to 50 percent off.



ATD gives its loyal customers deep discounts on school furniture because they are a furniture company that can be depended on. Customers can select the best school desks and school chairs, or discover exciting, new products from their school furniture selection including school office furniture and classroom computer training furniture. Classrooms will be in style, as well as energy efficient because of ATD’s earth friendly school furniture.



With ATD’s great deals, school furniture customers will be able to outfit every room in the school for cheap including classrooms, the cafeteria, library, science labs and locker rooms. And if people find a better deal from a competing furniture company, ATD offers a price match guarantee on all school furniture.



About ATD American

Since 1931, ATD-American has supplied furniture to churches and organizations throughout the U.S. ATD specializes in church furniture, pulpit furniture, classroom and training furniture, daycare furniture, auditorium seating, audio-visual equipment, office furniture and conference room furniture for religious institutions and non-profit organizations. When it comes to quality, service and value, ATD-AMERICAN answers to a higher authority, which is the customer.



For more information on school or office furniture, visit http://www.atdamerican.com