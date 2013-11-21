ATD-AMERICAN Announces Blow-Mold Table Blowout Sale This December

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- ATD-AMERICAN, a leading national/international supplier of school furniture, is pleased to announce the blow-mold blowout sale. Ending on December, 31, 2013, the year-end sale gives customers a chance to save money on one of the most popular products which are used in schools and universities around the world. Blow-mold tables are lightweight, hollow tables that can be utilized for classroom activities, meetings, fundraisers and other activities or events.



By visiting the ATD-AMERICAN website, customers can view specials featured on the blowout sale. The school furniture supplier is now offering a lightweight folding seminar table, where students can sit as faculty members give a presentation. These tables can be purchased in quantities of 1-11 for $64.80 each, 12-29 for $62.10 each and 30+ for $59.40 each. The seminar table is easy to transport and features maximum leg room which permits comfortable knee space. After the seminar, the tables can be easily folded and put away into storage or transported to the next seminar destination.



ATD-AMERCIAN is also featuring the lightweight blow-molded round folding table at a significant discount. Currently, the company is offering the table in quantities of 1-9 for $72.00 each and quantities of 10+ for $68.40 each. The round folding table is easy to set up and features built-in hand grips hand grips which make it easy to handle and to transport. These tables are ideal for faculty meetings, group projects and study groups.



The seminar table and round folding table is in stock and available for the holiday season. ATD-AMERICAN guarantees quick shipping so customers can have their products in time. For more information on the website specials, please call 1-866-283-9327.



ABOUT ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier, serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To hear more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.