ATD-AMERICAN Announces Lifetime Guarantee Against Furniture Defects

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- ATD-AMERICAN is a leading US provider of furniture to government agencies, educational organizations, healthcare facilities and all types of businesses, both domestic and international. The company has recently announced that all of their products now come with a lifetime guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship. In addition to the lifetime guarantee, customers are rewarded with discounts on school and office furniture.



ATD-AMERICAN’s extensive collection of furniture can fulfill anyone’s search for the best desks, chairs and office furniture. It includes ergonomic school furniture that can improve student and teacher comfort, concentration and productivity. ATD-AMERICAN ultimately provides affordable products with a guaranteed price match. A spokesperson for ATD-AMERICAN recently stated, “To fulfill the demand for strong and reliable school and office furniture, we have announced a lifetime guarantee on our products. Orders over $20,000 and orders with electronic components are subject to the supplier’s warranty. We will replace defective parts of school and office furniture free of charge.”



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN was founded in 1931 and four generations later is still family owned. They are a leading US provider of furniture to government agencies, educational organizations, healthcare facilities and all types of businesses, both domestic and international.



As ATD-AMERICAN has expanded over the years, they continue to stay focused on Attention To Detail to find solutions that best fit their customers’ needs and budget. They also offer free space planning, fast shipping, and white-glove installation of desks, systems furniture, file cabinets, reception furniture, folding chairs, and classroom and training room furniture. To request a free catalog visit their website at www.atdamerican.com.