ATD-AMERICAN Announces Red Hot Website Specials on Office Furniture This Fall

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- ATD-AMERICAN is pleased to announce new red hot savings on the website on office furniture for the fall season. Customers worried about staying under budget when purchasing office furniture will not have to stress out when shopping on ATD’s site. The wide variety of web specials featured on the company website will allow customers to keep the bottom line above red, while enjoying the comfort of affordable, high-quality office furniture. ATD-AMERICAN is able to keep their prices low because their product managers are committed to seeking the best possible furniture deals online. Because they find the best deals, the company is able to pass on even better web specials to customers. Customers who enjoy the budget-friendly prices offered by ATD-AMERICAN can check back to the website frequently for more deals.



ATD-AMERICAN stresses the importance of having comfortable office furniture available for employees. A comfortable office furniture desk and office chair can go a long way, especially if an employee spends most of the day sitting and working in front of a computer. ATD-AMERICAN doesn’t just offer affordable office furniture. The company offers office furniture that will assist in developing a more productive work environment. One of the most popular chairs that are chosen by companies that want the competitor-edge is the Professional R2 SpaceGrid Mesh Seat and Back Chair with Flip Arms. This chair takes the strain off of the lower back, shoulders and neck by providing support.



When employees are comfortable, they work harder and the company becomes more productive. When the company is more productive, it has an advantage over its competitors. This is all thanks to the office furniture offered by ATD-AMERICAN. With the web special, the Professional R2 SpaceGrid Mesh Seat and Back Chair with Flip Arms, is available as low as $385.00 each. For more information on the seat, please contact a representative of ATD-AMERICAN by calling 1-866-283-9327.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier, serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To hear more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.