ATD-AMERICAN Furniture Announces Extended Hours in September for Government Contractors

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- ATD-AMERICAN Furniture has extended its hours of operation in September for the convenience of government contractors. ATD-AMERICAN offers GSA approved federal government office furniture including office chairs, desks, tables and other types of office furniture. The company has received an “Exceptional” supplier rating by the GSA.



ATD-AMERICAN has been selected as a Navy BPA vendor under award N00189-11-A-0017. This Blanket Purchase Agreement allows ATD to sell furniture in all U.S. regions and OCONUS (Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and other destinations outside the U.S.) The Federal Supply Service conducts performance reviews of GSA contractors as part of the General Services Administration's mission to provide client agencies with quality products such as padded padded stacking chairs, reception furniture and office guest chairs, in a timely and cost-effective manner.



Over their long history, ATD-AMERICAN has grown into an international manufacturer and distributor of thousands of items, providing facilities with school furniture, computer training tables and much more. The furniture supply company uses the same old-fashioned business principles that they did when they were first established. Personal accountability, caring and hard work are the values ingrained in their culture and are the foundation for their superior service and quality.



About ATD-AMERICAN Furniture

For over 75 years ATD-AMERICAN has been owned and operated by the Zaslow family. In 1931 Irving Zaslow founded Jaffe’s Art Linens, a Philadelphia retail store that has grown into ATD-AMERICAN. As their business has expanded, so have their facilities. In 1979 ATD-AMERICAN moved from Philadelphia to their current headquarters in Wyncote, PA.



For more information, visit http://www.atdamerican.com.