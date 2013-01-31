ATD American Furniture Now Provides Training Room and Reception Furniture

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Over the years a company’s furniture can go through wear and tear, especially with someone using it every day for years on end. Because of this, ATD American Furniture now has everything a company would need to update their training room furniture, as well as their reception furniture, which is the first thing visitors usually see.



Making sure that the training facility for a business is properly suited to make its trainees comfortable with ample room to work and learn is essential to the effectiveness of the training program. If the employees are sitting in uncomfortable chairs and using old tables, new training tables will be essential for the training program to run smoothly so new employees can learn effectively and efficiently. If trainees are not concentrating on the task at hand and are distracted with how uncomfortable they are, then the training is not going to be as effective.



ATD American’s reception furniture can also help with the appeal of the office. The first meeting place and the first impression of an office is its lobby/reception area. It is important that this area expresses the feel of the business with an inviting and comfortable reception area so that it can set the tone for what to expect in the rest of the office. Combinations with sofas, loveseats, and lounge chairs can be matched with a reception desk to have a nice appearance in the lobby. When using ATD American, the reception area can also be livened up with art work and literature racks for magazines to keep people who are waiting, occupied with some reading material. Remember, the reception area is the first thing that people see when they come into a business or organization; make sure that it sends the right message with new furniture from ATD.



About ATD-AMERICAN Furniture

ATD is #1 in customer service and will ensure that its customers’ office, business or classroom furniture meets their needs with well-chosen office chairs, office desks, conference room tables, and school chairs as well as the furnishings to fit their customer’s budget. ATD can offer space planning with CAD plans and floor plans as well as installation service for any institution, government office or business nationwide.



To learn more please visit http://www.atdamerican.com