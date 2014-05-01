ATD-AMERICAN Introduces Product Video Collection

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- ATD-AMERICAN is pleased to announce that they have made product videos available on their website and YouTube. They’ve posted over 150 videos covering a wide range of office furniture and school furniture products. Many of these videos provide useful information about specific product features, while others offer tips about installation and assembly.



There are product videos for many of the company’s best-selling products for customers looking for affordable or cheap office furniture from Office Star Products, OFM Seating and Allseating. Customers will also find videos featuring their most popular office desk collections from Kathy Ireland by Martin Furniture.



ATD offers many product videos to assist educators with their buying decisions for school chairs, furniture, and equipment. School customers will find useful information for a large selection of products, including Penco lockers, Screenflex room dividers and partitions, KI rollaway tables, Oklahoma Sound lecterns and Balt/Best-Rite AV and presentation furniture.



Customers will find product videos for many other manufacturers on the website including Diversified Woodcrafts, High Point Furniture Industries (HPFI), The HON Company, National Public Seating and Safco. Over the coming months, ATD-AMERICAN will add more videos highlighting additional products and manufacturers.



ATD-AMERICAN believes that if one picture is worth a thousand words, these product videos will prove priceless in enhancing the buying experience of customers who shop for office furniture and school furniture on their website. The company’s entire collection of product videos is also available on https://www.youtube.com/user/ATDAMERICAN.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN is an international distributor of thousands of innovative products for businesses, schools, government agencies and organizations. Educators count on ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee when choosing quality classroom furniture, school chairs, school desks and library furniture. Office chairs, office desks and computer furniture from ATD are designed to work for you. Transform spaces with folding chairs, folding tables, stacking chairs, breakroom furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Take command in the boardroom with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever your needs, whatever your style, ATD has the furniture for you!



For more information, visit http://www.atdamerican.com.