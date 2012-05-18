ATD American Launches A New Line Up of Church Furniture

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Wherever people of faith may gather, whether it is in the sanctuary, classroom or banquet halls, their church furniture reflects the time-tested quality ATD American is committed to providing. Handcrafted oak pulpit furniture, lecterns, podiums and church furniture bring dignity to the religious services.



While stackable chairs offer flexible seating options for sanctuaries, wood church chairs promise a long lasting, comfortable congregational seating arrangement. ATD American’s offers a wide selection of folding chairs and sturdy folding tables provide adaptability for those gathering in classrooms or banquet halls.



Conference room furniture defines the space where meetings are gathered, and with ATD American’s popular desk collection, they can complement any décor to fit the model of current administrative and office furniture alike.



Audio-visual equipment and risers also have the ability to enhance religious school presentations and musical performances. They offer accessories such as coat racks, signage, laminators, floor mats, waste and recycling receptacles — so shop ATD for any church furniture, as they are the best in this field.



About ATD American

In 1931, Irving Zaslow founded Jaffe’s Art Linens, a Philadelphia retail store that has grown into ATD-American. For over 75 years they have been owned and operated by the Zaslow family, in fact nine members of the family are part of the management team.



Over a long history, they have grown into an international manufacturer and distributor of thousands of items, such as furniture, safety and security products, linens and even clothing.



As their business expanded, so have their facilities. In 1979, ATD-American moved from Philadelphia to the current headquarters in Wyncote PA. ATD’s building (with its innovative design) was included in Interiors: Third Book of Offices as one of the “12 finest buildings in American architecture.”



Change is a constant, but one element that remains the same is their reliance upon “old fashioned” business principles, this is accomplished by following traditional methods. Personal accountability, caring and hard work are a few of the many values ingrained in ATD’s culture and is the foundation for their superior service and quality.