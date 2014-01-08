ATD-AMERICAN Now Featuring American Made Vendor High Performance Furniture Industries

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international furniture supplier, is pleased to announce that they are now featuring American made vendor High Performance Furniture Industries (HPFI) this month. Operating out of the furniture capital of the world, High Point, NC, HPFI is dedicated to the production of the finest American made products including laminate case goods, healthcare seating, recliners and others. American citizens can exercise their buying power and create millions of American jobs by purchasing HPFI products from ATD-AMERICAN.



This month, ATD-AMERICAN is featuring High Point Bedford Traditional Office Furniture Collection. The online furniture retailer offers a wide variety of HPFI furniture including office desks and executive office suites. Merging classical traditional designs with modern function, Bedford has created a distinguished series of office furniture that will influence Americans for many generations.



Also featured on the website is the High Point collection of Atlas Executive Office Furniture. Combining a flexible modular design with a versatile series of components, Atlas office furniture is able to accommodate a variety of building structures and office designs. Atlas offers ergonomic work stations that promote workspace collaboration and communication. On the ATD-AMERICAN website, customers can view free-standing desks, spacious U-shaped modular work stations, L-shaped modular desks and more.



With so many furniture options, customers need assistance putting everything together. This is where the ATD design specialists come in. The specialists provide complimentary space-planning services to create customized office solutions. Customers will receive a complete proposal which include CAD drawings, color samples and recommended furniture and accessories that will bring the work space alive. For more information, please call 1-866-283-9327.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier, serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To hear more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.