ATD-AMERICAN Now Offering Cheap Office Desks and Stacking Office Chairs

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ATD-AMERICAN is pleased to announce they are now offering cheap office desks and stacking office chairs for the fall season. There are many benefits to having comfortable furniture in the workplace, especially since it drastically improves productivity and morale. Around this time, many companies are training new associates, meaning they need to purchase more office furniture. ATD-AMERICAN offers stackable chairs and tables that will make setting up and breaking down training sessions easier than ever before.



Two types of stackable chairs offered by ATD-AMERICAN include upholstered and plastic stackable chairs. Upholstered stack chairs create a more elaborate look and can give a little extra design component to a training event by choosing a fabric with a pattern or complementary color. Vinyl upholstery is also a popular choice because it works for spaces that utilized to serve food or anything that may need an easy clean up. If food is being served during a training session, vinyl upholstery may be comfortable for guests. Another popular chair option is plastic because it is lightweight and durable. Plastic stacking chairs can be stacked easily after an event and are often times more comfortable and affordable for people planning on hosting a larger event.



Stacking office chairs is the best option when people are asked to move them from room to room. They also allow a room to be more functional because when stacked, the chairs do not take up a lot of room. ATD-AMERICAN also offers a wide variety of folding chairs. No matter what type of chair a customer feels is needed to contribute to the functionality of a workspace, ATD-AMERICAN will have the right product for any situation.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier, serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To hear more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.