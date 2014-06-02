ATD-AMERICAN Now Offering Tablet Charging Carts

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- ATD-AMERICAN, a leading supplier of classroom equipment and cheap office furniture, is now offering tablet charging carts. Tablet charging carts allow up to 30 tablets to charge at the same time. The carts include power management systems that support power sources. There is also a cart that charges up to 10 tablets at a time, making it ideal for special education classes with 10 or fewer students per class. Tablets are commonly used by children who are non-verbal and have fine motor skills.



Why Tablets are successful in classrooms:



Mobility

Tablets are compact and well-built computers. A teacher who uses a tablet computer can move through her/his classroom with ease, write notes on students’ progress, and work one-on-one with students when necessary.



Tablet Features

Tablets help teachers record attendance, calculate grades, present lessons, answer emails, schedule events, and play audio and video files. Soon the tablet will replace attendance books, lesson sheets, and many other outdated classroom items. The tablet is designed to help the teacher work efficiently with each student.



Student Use

With tablets, students can take notes by either typing or by using a stylus pen. Students can also combine written notes and images. Tablets are especially helpful for students that are visual learners – 60% of students learn best with visual presentation. Tablets allow these students to focus on different projects without having to be in a separate classroom.



For more information on charging carts or other classroom and office furniture, visit ATD-AMERICAN online or call 1-866-283-9327.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To learn more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.