ATD-AMERICAN Now Ranked 14th Among Women-Owned Businesses in Philadelphia

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international supplier of school furniture, is pleased to announce they have been ranked 14th among women-owned businesses in Philadelphia by a recent survey conducted by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Philadelphia Business Journal survey, published this past July, ranks the best women-owned businesses based on the number of local employees. The same survey also ranked ATD-AMERICAN 4th among the five oldest women-owned companies in Philadelphia as well.



Irving Zaslow founded Jaffe’s Art Linens, a Philadelphia retail store, in 1931. Over the years, the store has evolved into ATD-AMERICAN, satisfying millions of customers around the world with high-quality school furniture, office furniture computer desks and other products for religious, education, business, and government organizations. The Zaslow family has continued to own and operate ATD-AMERICAN over the past 82 years, celebrating a successful history of growing into a national and international distributor.



There are currently nine members of the Zaslow family, including six women on the management team that help with day-to-day operations of ATD-AMERICAN. Philadelphia Business Journal asked women business owners who met the guidelines of the U. S. Small Business Administration's Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program to put their spin on Margaret Thatcher’s quote: “In politics, if you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” Executive Vice President and co-owner of ATD-AMERICAN Yvonne Zaslow responded by pointing out that Margaret Thatcher was also famous for saying, “It may be the cock that crows, but it is the hen that lays the eggs." Zaslow then added, “Not only does she lay the eggs, she also hatches them. And if she wants to crow about it a little...well, there's nothing wrong with that."



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN, a national and international school furniture supplier, serves schools and universities in over 80 countries on six continents with classroom, library, laboratory, computer and other school furniture. ATD’s Lifetime Guarantee lets educators buy with confidence when choosing quality school furniture, school chairs, school desks and preschool furniture. Transform spaces with stacking chairs, folding chairs, folding tables, break room furniture and cafeteria tables that set-up quickly and store compactly. Their office chairs, ergonomic chairs, swivel chairs, office desks and computer furniture are designed to work for you. Take command of meetings with state-of-the-art conference room furniture. Whatever the needs, whatever the style, ATD has the furniture. They also offer professional installation services and free space planning.



To hear more, please visit them on their website at http://www.atdamerican.com.