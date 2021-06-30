Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 12, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 12, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) common shares between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's organic growth is plummeting, that the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources, that Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest, that Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



