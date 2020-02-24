ATH NDT Limited Continues to Be a Leading Supplier of NDT Equipment and Services

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- With a marked rise in the demand for non-destructive testing (NDT) supplies in the country and across the globe, ATH NDT Equipment and Services has emerged as a leading go-to company for the best NDT supplies. According to Research and Markets, the NDT market is expected to cross USD 20.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Safety being a major concern in recent years coupled with fluctuation of oil prices and instability in the Middle East, one that happens to be the major point of investment for suppliers, their various NDT equipment and NDT supplies, upstream activity has seen a marked increase in the last couple of years after a dip in the market. Taking full advantage of that in tandem with major investments in other parts of Europe and the Americas, ATH NDT Limited has highly experienced level 3 consultants offering an array of level 3 services, including but not limited to data card approvals, NADCAP preparation and 24/7 support.



ATH also manufactures penetrant lines and chemical lines with their long-time customers being British Engineering Limited, Hanson Springs, The Welding Institute and Heroux Devtek etc. The services include Level 3 Consultancy Services, Calibration Servicing & Repair and Chemical Treatment services.



For more information, please visit https://www.athndt.uk/



Media Contact:

Contact Person – Jordan Heaton

Address – ATH NDT Test Centre/ Showroom, The Workshop, Colne Road, Kelbrook, Barnoldswick, Lancashire, BB18 6TE

Tel – 01282 842624

Website- www.athndt.uk

Email – jordan@athndt.uk