ATH NDT – Offering Superior Bespoke Penetrant Systems

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- ATH NDT, specialists in all aspects of NDT, are renowned throughout the NDT and many other industries for the custom designed and manufactured penetrant systems which they offer – able to design and manufacture penetrant systems, ensuring that they meet the exact needs of all of their customers.



The company specialise in creating bespoke penetrant lines and systems for a wide range of challenging applications, and with all of their sales and technical team members holding in-depth knowledge of the penetrant inspection process and current NDT certifications, the company are easily able to guide companies of all kinds in making the most beneficial choices for their businesses.



As well as the company being able to adapt their penetrant systems to suit the exact needs of their customers, all of their equipment comes with amazing features as standard, including but not limited to:



-NADCAP Compliant

-100% UK Manufacture

-Full 12 Month Warranty

-Compliant to All Major Aerospace Primes



Full details regarding the Custom Designed Penetrant Systems available from ATH NDT is available on their website here: https://www.athndt.uk/bespoke-penetrant-lines/



About ATH NDT Ltd

ATH NDT is a well-established NDT service provider acting as a 'one stop shop' to the Non-Destructive Testing Industry and able to offer an array of level 3 services including data card approvals and NADCAP preparation. The company is also a UK manufacturer of NDT penetrant systems and chemical processing lines, including but not limited to a leading Liquid Penetrant Inspection Electrostatic System, with some of their customers including mammoth companies such as British Engineering Ltd, Hanson Springs, The Welding Institute & Heroux Devtek. You can see full details regarding the company on their website here: https://www.athndt.uk/



PR Contact

Company name: ATH NDT Ltd

Tel: 01282 842624

Website: https://www.athndt.uk/

Contact person: Jordan Heaton

Email: jordan@athndt.uk

Address: ATH NDT

Test centre/Showroom

The Workshop

Colne Road

Kelbrook

Barnoldswick

Lancashire

BB18 6TE