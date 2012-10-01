ATH Sports Nutrition's Recovery Shake Reduces Muscle Damage by over 50%

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- What happens when a group of professional athletes comes together to make a recovery shake unlike no other on the market? They design a superior formulathat generatesstrength, power and endurance in athletes naturally and scientifically.ATH Sports Nutrition’s recently launched Recovery™ shake powder uses a 3:1 carbohydrate to protein ratio, provides over 80 grams of nutrients, and reduces muscle damage by over 50 percent when compared to conventional protein shakes. The formula also intensely hydrates the body, combats free radicals, and encourages protein synthesis.



ATH’s Recovery™ shake powder formula combines fast-acting Whey Protein with Micellar Casein and L-Glutamine, coupled with high quality carbohydrates Maltodextrin and Dextrose to drive amino acids and nutrients to muscles. Thisprecise combination of glycogen replenishing carbohydrates, naturally occurring branch chain amino acids, macronutrients, proteins, antioxidants, and electrolytes revives the body and muscles extremely effectively without the use of any artificial sweeteners, fillers, or thickeners.



ATH’s President, Stuart Kam,founded ATH Sports Nutrition in 2011; he said the company created its name from the term “ATH” or “ATHLETE”, which is used in recruiting circles to describe a prospect that is physically and mentally tougher than others.All of ATH’s products were designed to meet the needs of real athletes who require nutrition and supplement products based on proven, scientific research.



“There is absolutely nothing artificial about Recovery™ it works because it is a first-rate product that is made with the highest quality ingredients available,” said Parker Paredes, Sales & Marketing Director.“In addition to our in-house and independent quality control testing measures, all of our products are manufactured abiding by new FDA regulations,” he stated.



ATH Sports Nutrition prides itself in ensuring that at each step of the manufacturing process produces safe and effective, top of the line products. The company is strongly committed to providing athletes with the absolute best sports nutrition & sports supplements on the market today.



“Recovery™ is a highly advanced, revolutionary new product,” said Stuart Kam. “There is nothing else on the market like it. Athletes using Recovery™ frequently tell us they are so grateful for this shake, because they are recovering quicker and coming back stronger,”he said.



For more information about ATH Sports Nutrition, Recovery™ Shake Powder, or any of its other products can be found on it’s newly launch web site at: http://www.athsportsnutrition.com



About ATH Sports Nutrition

ATH Sports Nutrition was founded in 2011 by a group of athletes who wanted to design sports nutritional products and sports supplements specifically for athletes. ATH uses the latest science to create its products and is committed to using the highest quality ingredients available in their purest form.