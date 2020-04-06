Athleisure Market Rising Fitness Awareness and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030 : Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, the Gap

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The increase in health and fitness trends is one of the key influential factors that have encouraged the growth of global athleisure market. Consumers around the world have taken their fitness activities into serious consideration to indulge in a variety of sports and fitness activities.



The report charts the future of the Global Athleisure Market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030. The perfect balance of information on various topics including the sudden upswing in spending power, end-use, distribution channels and others add great value to this literature.



According to the report, the global athleisure market is estimated to be over US$ 164.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Get Access to Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/205



Major Players Include:



The prominent players in the global athleisure market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, The Gap, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., H&M, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon athletica inc., PVH Corp., The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC)) ,Aamong others.



Growth Factor:



The collaborations between leading sportswear brands and fashion designers is nothing new. In 2019, many sports brands and known fashion designers are working jointly such as Nike x Matthew Williams, Veilance, Satisfy, and Lululemon x Robert Geller that has promoted to the growth of the market.



Athleisure is the fastest growing category in fashion industry, increasing wellness aspirations and celebrity endorsement on social media add impetus to the growth of this market. Wellness is the new status symbol, and increasing numbers of consumers are showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of themselves wearing athleisure apparel and consumers prefer premium fashion choices that are both comfortable and stylish. In addition, increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends and demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to propel the growth of the athleisure market.



Segmentation:



Athleisure Market by Product Type:



Sneaker,Joggers,Leggings, Hoodies, Others



Athleisure Market by Distribution Channel :



Online,Offline



Athleisure Market by End Users:



Hospitals,Dermatology Clinics,Medical Spas



Have Any Query? Speak To Analysts @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/205



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/205



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us



Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com