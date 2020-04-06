Athleisure Market Rising Fitness Awareness and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030 : Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, the Gap

Rising Awareness, recent trends and increasing involvement of developing nations into sports and fitness activities athleisure driving demands.Extensive research and development by major companies across the globe to introduce athleisure technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to market expansion.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The increase in health and fitness trends is one of the key influential factors that have encouraged the growth of global athleisure market. Consumers around the world have taken their fitness activities into serious consideration to indulge in a variety of sports and fitness activities.
The report charts the future of the Global Athleisure Market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030. The perfect balance of information on various topics including the sudden upswing in spending power, end-use, distribution channels and others add great value to this literature.
According to the report, the global athleisure market is estimated to be over US$ 164.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.
Get Access to Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/205
Major Players Include:
The prominent players in the global athleisure market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, The Gap, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., H&M, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon athletica inc., PVH Corp., The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC)) ,Aamong others.
Growth Factor:
The collaborations between leading sportswear brands and fashion designers is nothing new. In 2019, many sports brands and known fashion designers are working jointly such as Nike x Matthew Williams, Veilance, Satisfy, and Lululemon x Robert Geller that has promoted to the growth of the market.
Athleisure is the fastest growing category in fashion industry, increasing wellness aspirations and celebrity endorsement on social media add impetus to the growth of this market. Wellness is the new status symbol, and increasing numbers of consumers are showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of themselves wearing athleisure apparel and consumers prefer premium fashion choices that are both comfortable and stylish. In addition, increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends and demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to propel the growth of the athleisure market.
Segmentation:
Athleisure Market by Product Type:
Sneaker,Joggers,Leggings, Hoodies, Others
Athleisure Market by Distribution Channel :
Online,Offline
Athleisure Market by End Users:
Hospitals,Dermatology Clinics,Medical Spas
Have Any Query? Speak To Analysts @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/205
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottom Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/205
About Market Industry Reports
Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.
Contact Us
Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com
Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )
Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com