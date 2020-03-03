Athleisure Market Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth to 2030 - Are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, the Gap

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Athleisure Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global athleisure market is estimated to be over US$ 164.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Athleisure is the fastest growing category in fashion industry, increasing wellness aspirations and celebrity endorsement on social media add impetus to the growth of this market. Wellness is the new status symbol, and increasing numbers of consumers are showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of themselves wearing athleisure apparel and consumers prefer premium fashion choices that are both comfortable and stylish. In addition, increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends and demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to propel the growth of the athleisure market.



Top Players in Athleisure Market



The prominent players in the global athleisure market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, The Gap, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., H&M, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon athletica inc., PVH Corp., The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC)) ,Aamong others.



Segmentation:



By Product Type: Sneaker, Joggers, Leggings, Hoodies, Others

Distribution Channel: Online and Offline

End Users: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics and Medical Spas



Regional Analysis:



North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in athleisure market over forecast period. The presence of major market players, higher awareness of products and greater purchasing capacity in the region which creates lucrative opportunity for growth of the market in this region. For instance, in Asia Pacific, increasing brand awareness mainly due to the celebrity brand endorsements of products and increasing population involvement into health and fitness related activities are some of the factors for market growth.



