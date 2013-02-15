AthleteCulture.com Launches to Provide Valuable Actionable Content for Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Health and fitness enthusiast Nick Coe has launched AthleteCulture.com. The site has already caught the imagination of the fitness community and has quickly built a reputation for providing the visitors to their site with insightful fitness knowledge and advice.



Athlete Culture covers all aspects of fitness, athletic performance and pushing endurance to the limits. It includes useful editorial content on training methods and tips, the best diet and nutrition methodology, and further lifestyle tips in order to help site visitors maximize their athletic performance.



All of the site’s content is well researched, and prides itself on containing innovative information and advice that can’t be found elsewhere. There is information for accomplished athletes, as well as people just starting out on their own personal fitness journey.



The site has been designed so that each piece of content contains actionable advice leaving the reader in no doubt what to do next. Nick Coe believed many sites baffled readers with science without telling the reader how that related to them and their fitness goals. His goal was to empower the reader with knowledge but only when it would have a positive impact on their fitness. This gives the reader an experience that is informative and entertaining but also actionable.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Being dedicated to fitness goals means making significant lifestyle changes, and potential athletes need to know what changes to make in order to reach their full potential. In order to achieve the maximum gains in strength and performance, you can’t just rely on working hard, you also need to work smart. That means doing training routines that take into account the way the body works, and supplementing that with a diet that makes sense too. Becoming an accomplished athlete is never going to be easy, but when you do things the right way it becomes a lot easier. Our site is dedicated to providing helpful knowledge and information to anyone who wants to achieve their full athletic potential. All of the articles on our site are designed for people who want to take action. They contain practical hints and advice that can be put into practice in order to become stronger, faster and fitter.”



About AthleteCulture.com

AthleteCulture.com is a website that contains well researched fitness & training articles, health & nutrition tweaks, news, and motivation for a faster, stronger and healthier lifestyle.



