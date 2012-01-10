Athletes Adopting Grill Armor Custom Mouthguards to Prevent Serious Injury

Bethlehem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- According to Grill Armor Mouthguards, athletes are finally taking concussion and mouth injury safety seriously as they increasingly choose custom mouthguards. Grill Armor provides a wide variety of custom mouthguards designed by their highly experienced dental specialists in their state-of-the-art lab.



The American Dental Association estimates that mouthguards prevent approximately 200,000 injuries each year in high school and collegiate football alone. Experts acknowledge that the force delivered to the jaw is transmitted to the skull that surrounds the brain. This can result in potential concussions. There are professional opinions that suggest wearing a customized mouthguard fitted to the wearer can help to reduce the frequency of concussions and severity. "Although no definitive studies have proven or disproven the mouthguard/concussive injury link, it is clear that the device plays a significant role in player safety,” said a Grill Armor dental technician.



What is also clear is that the three traditional types of mouthguards that have been widely used in the past (Boil and Bite, Stock, Vacuum Formed) show evolution of safety design features, yet still share a plethora of drawbacks for athletes. “From bad fits leading to breathing and safety issues to excessive bulk and outdated materials, these designs have been shown to severely hamper safety and more importantly adoption of the critical sport safety devices,” said the Grill Armor technician.



Grill Armor is continually perfecting its Pressure-Laminated mouthguards. Grill Armor Uses PolyShok Technology—a high-impact polymer that provides 85 percent more energy absorbency than the leading competitor device and 150 percent more energy absorbency than ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA). “The design and materials used in our pressure laminated mouthguards are proven to provide a superior fit, protection and comfort for athletes over competitive products,” said the specialist. “With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, our dental technicians utilize that technical knowledge and extensive understanding of the oral environment to do what it takes to reduce athletic injuries at all levels.”



For more information, please visit http://www.gamouthguards.com/



About Grill Armor

Grill Armor is a designer, manufacturer and seller of custom mouthguards for athletes of all ages and levels in a wide variety of sports. The produces pressure laminated mouthguards that provide 85 percent more energy absorption than the leading competitors with a superior fit and less bulk that enhances easy breathing. The firm’s dental technicians have more than 25 years in the industry and create their custom mouthguards in a state of the art dental lab.