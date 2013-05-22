Athletes Can Expect Increased Endurance Naturally

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The act of taking performance enhancing drugs for optimal athleticism (also known as “doping”), is a common point of controversy in the professional sports world, with recent celebrity figures admitting their illicit use to the masses. Substances such as steroids and amphetamines can increase strength and stamina, clearly putting an athlete at an unfair advantage. These drugs are against the law because they create extreme risks to health with excessive use.



With the issue becoming more and more newsworthy, many people are looking for natural alternatives. Classical Chinese Medicine has evolved some answers over thousands of years. In the past, this tradition’s best-kept secrets were guarded heavily, being passed on from teacher to student , selectively over generations.



Now, this ancient form of health care has evolved into a comprehensive, safe, and holistic form of medicine that is widely accepted. Techniques and herbs originating from Classical Chinese Medicine can decrease healing time, relieve pain, resolve various ailments, and also increase energy, stamina, and flexibility. Numerous professional sports teams have full-time advisors on staff to help their athletes perform at the highest level and recover from injuries as quickly as possible using this tradition.



In addition to modalities such as exercise and acupuncture, Chinese medicine includes the use of herbal supplements. Whether you are a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, the wisdom passed on to us from history’s sages is relevant more than ever today.



Examples of how Chinese herbs can help athletes of all levels perform better range from reducing swelling, reducing recovery time for injuries, and improving blood circulation, to improving overall endurance and stamina.



Qi enhancing herbs in particular are very helpful for enhancing performance. Qi (pronounced “chi”) has to do with the day-to-day energy in the body that comes from the food you eat and the air you breathe. Maximizing the efficacy of the systems which create energy in the body is a safe and natural way to get the most out of any fitness regime.



Often Chinese herbs work best in combination with other herbs to provide a well-rounded formula to achieve specific results. Jing Herbs Total Athlete is a formula which embodies this potential for boosting athletic performance.



Deer Antler, Astragalus, Ginseng, and Cordyceps are the primary herbs in the Total Athlete formula and these herbs provide endurance, power, and high performance. JingHerbs.com has selected the highest grade and most effective raw materials for the discerning athlete that demands excellence from himself/herself and his/her supplements. Total Athlete not only provides support for workouts, but also vitalizes the flow of qi and blood to assist muscles in warming up and recovery phases. Workouts are better with Total Athlete. Visit http://www.jingherbs.com/Total-Athlete-p/104.htm for more information.



