Athletes Should Hydrate for Better Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The human body is made up of organs, muscles, ligaments, and bones, all working together to help us move and interact with our surroundings. While this is common knowledge, what many do not realize is 70 percent of what surrounds those organs is water.



Water is essential to daily life that even a 2 percent decrease in hydration can cause performance drops, dips in mental focus, and a drop in energy. Proper hydration is an essential part of staying fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



Water is essential to all the body’s systems: skin health, kidney function, cholesterol and heart health can all be affected adversely by dehydration. When the body is hydrated properly, the heart is able to pump blood more efficiently; ensuring muscles and other systems receive adequate blood flow to function at maximum levels.



While the general rule of thumb is eight glasses of water per day, studies have shown this to be outdated advice. A more accurate recommendation is to analyze how the body feels, and consume water accordingly. Symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, and headache, but some persons also experience impaired concentration, fatigue, and dizziness as well. If experiencing these symptoms on a regular basis, one should increase their water intake for a few days to see if they resolve themselves.



While fruits and vegetables contain fluids that aids in hydration, water is still the best thing to drink to replenish fluid lost through everyday activities. Some sports drinks may assist highly active athletes with hydration, but for most people water will be enough. When working to increase hydration, it’s wise to avoid sugary drinks such as soda and juice – which is good advice in general for adapting a healthier lifestyle.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com