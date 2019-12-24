Athletic Catering Is Easy with Village Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- To an athlete or an athletic director, food isn't just a tasty treat — it's fuel for a stellar game, race, or performance. Village Catering is proud to provide nutritious and delicious athletic catering that fuels some of Philadelphia's favorite teams.



As the official caterer of the Temple University Owls and the Trenton Thunder, Village Catering knows firsthand just how the right diet can give an athlete the extra boost he or she needs for an important match or a tough training session. The team of culinary experts at Village Catering understands that an athlete's sport of choice will dictate their dietary needs. No matter if they're looking to run faster, build more muscle during an upcoming training camp, or maintain a solid well of energy for a long dance performance, the team at Village Catering can craft the perfect menu for their needs.



Village Catering's culinary team also specializes in accommodating allergies and unique diets. Team managers who have an athlete with a special dietary need won't need to worry about leaving a single team member out when they have a catered meal. Village Catering prides themselves on working together with team managers to ensure that everyone is accounted for, accommodated, and ready to take the field when their meal is done.



Team managers and trainers can give their athletes a boost this year with athletic catering from Village Catering. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or who would like to schedule their next catered meal is encouraged to call their team today at 215-437-3337.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.