Athletic Club Hosts Rugby Tournament Invitational

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Tempe Ariz., is known for the heat, but there is also a small cadre of athletes who set themselves apart from many of the other athletic competitions. They are rugby players.



“There is an old joke: If you want to donate blood, play rugby,” said Doug Meyrose of Desert Southwest Athletic Club.



The Tempe Rugby Club is pleased to present the Sizzling 7’s Rugby Invitational as the second of four events on the Southern California Rugby Football Union’s national 7s qualifier series. The event will take place on June 22nd, in Tempe at the Tempe Sports Complex. All rugby players are invited to attend.



“We will have various levels of competition for those who are interested in participating, so come on out. There is good reason to try out this year,” said Meyrose.



Meyrose is referring to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The International Olympic Committee met in Copenhagen for its regular assembly, and rugby was added to the list of games.



“This will be a sevens format Rugby tournament . Each team will field seven players. It is already popular in most of the world and is gaining popularity in the U.S.,” said Meyrose.



Currently, the U.S. has only one national team, the United States Eagles and they are in the 11th place in the IRB HSBC Sevens World Series international rankings. Many currently on the Tempe Rugby Club roster are already members of this team of elite athletes.



Those who attend the qualifier have an excellent chance to be recognized for a spot in the player pool.



“Those in the pool will have a chance to go to Rio for the Olympics,” said Meyrose, “it is a really good way to get some exposure and play some rugby.”



Those who do not play rugby and are interested in learning more are also encouraged to attend the Rugby tournament .



“Rugby, for those who do not know, is very similar to American football, but without the pads and interruptions common with the sport. It is also much faster paced and features higher scoring,” said Meyrose.



The Tempe Rugby Club , one of the premier men’s clubs in the Arizona Rugby Union , represents some of the best athletes, coaching, professionalism, and hard nose play that championship amateur rugby has to offer. Rich in diversity and talent, the Tempe Rugby Club is well known throughout North America as a competitive and tenacious team, with a long history of success at all levels of competitive rugby.



For more information about Rugby tournaments visit Sizzling7s.com or email inquiries to info@dswathelticclub.com



Desert Southwest Athletic Club, LLC

Doug Meyrose

480-369-1300

info@dswathelticclub.com

http://sizzling7s.com/