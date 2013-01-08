Athletic Directors from Around Westchester County to Prevent High School Athletic Injuries

Bronxville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- High school athletic directors from around Westchester County will be gathering in Bronxville on January 14, 2013 to learn how they can protect student athletes from injuries. Doctors from the Orthopaedics Department with Columbia University Medical Center will be advising coaches and athletic directors how to better recognize, treat and prevent concussions and neck injuries. This special event is open to the public. Parents and all coaches are encouraged to attend.



The number of students getting concussions and neck injuries has skyrocketed over the past decade. Coaches are on the front lines when it comes to recognizing these injuries. The goal of this special presentation is to teach coaches:



- How to evalatute on-field neck injuries.

- Recognize the symptoms of concussions.

- Understand the risk factors for sustaining a concussion.

- How to identify when it is safe to return to the field.

- What is the latest medical equipment available that can minimize neck injuries.



This special educational session will be led by Dr. Charles Popkin and Dr. Farah Hameed with Columbia Orthopaedics. Dr. Popkin and Hameed have extensive experience working with student athletes.



Date: Monday, January 14, 2013

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: The Bronxville School ~ Multi-Purpose Room 177 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, NY 10708



Biography of Speakers



Charles Popkin, MD: Bronxville Team Physician Assistant Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons



Farah Hameed, MD: Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons



Danielle Annis, MAT, ATC, LAT: Certified Athletic Trainer, Bronxville High School Physician Extender, Columbia Orthopaedics



For more questions regarding this event, please call 914-395-0500 ext 3216



For Media Inquiries please call: MaciasPR 646-770-0541