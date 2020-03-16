Athletic Footwear Market: How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement : Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Athletic Footwear Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.



Global athletic footwear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 96.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and technological advancements.



Drivers and Restraints of the Athletic Footwear market



Market Drivers:



The rising awareness about the health benefits of sports and fitness activities which can help in reducing the risks of various illnesses like depression, diabetes, obesity etc, drives the growth of this market.

The growth of the retail e-commerce sector worldwide

Changing consumer lifestyle and rise in the level of disposable income of consumers

Increasing awareness about the importance of using right type of shoes in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, thereby stimulating the demand for athletic shoes

Technological advancement helps companies to manufacture quality shoes in less time

The development of new and innovative shoes, including customized and light weighted athletic footwear drive the growth of this market



Market Restraints:



Rising prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Growing levels of geriatric population against the reduced younger age group of populace is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of fake and brand copied athletic footwear products



Competitive Analysis:



Company profile section of players such as Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.



Athletic Footwear MARKET Segmentation:



By Product Type



Insert

Aerobics Shoes

Athleisure Footwear

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Baseball Footwear

Basketball Footwear

Soccer Shoes

Tennis Shoes

Cricket Footwear

Other Sports Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Trekking & Walking Boots

Seasonal Boots

Specialty Boots

Mountaineering Boots

Backpacking Shoes

Approach Shoes

Hiking Boots

Technical Shoes



By End-User



Men

Women

Kids



By Distribution Channel



Store Based



Shoe Stores

Discount Shoe Stores

Sports & Athletic Goods Stores

Mass Discounters

Department Stores & Chains

Specialty Apparel Stores

Off Pricers



Non Store Based



Catalog

Teleshopping

Internet



By Price-Based



Premium

Mid

Economy



To comprehend Athletic Footwear market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Athletic Footwear market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Athletic Footwearare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Athletic Footwear Manufacturers



Athletic Footwear Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Athletic Footwear Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



