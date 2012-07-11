Student Athletes Train Like Olympians

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Any Olympic athlete will tell you this is not easy. They got where they are because of dedication to overcoming challenges. If you want to improve your competitive edge as a student athlete, focus on overcoming the following hurdles.



Hurdle #1: Set Goals and Make a Plan



What do you hope to accomplish in your athletic career? Do you want to play beyond high school, maybe for a university or the major leagues? Do you have aspirations to one day be on a U.S. Olympic team? The sooner you can clarify your goals, the easier it will be to make a plan on how to achieve them.



Remember to reach for the stars! Don't get discouraged if someone tells you that your athletic goals are too far-fetched. If you can dream it, you can do it. Surround yourself with coaches who encourage you, teammates who inspire you, and a network for athletes dedicated to helping you succeed!



Hurdle #2: Build on Your Strengths



Olympic athletes don't stop training until they are retired from their sport. Even then, many continue to work on their skills on more of a leisurely level. And though you may not have a dream to play in the Olympics, all sports are inherently competitive which means you need to keep your skills sharp in order to succeed. Attend all of your practices and always ask your coach what you need to work on to improve your game. Minor adjustments and a little effort can go a long way in keeping your competitive advantage.



Hurdle #3: Get Noticed by Coaches and Sponsors



Participating in the Olympics is expensive, but so is going to a good university. And just like Olympians work hard to impress and recruit sponsors to help pay for attending the Olympics, student athletes can also recruit and be recruited by coaches and schools offering athletic scholarships.



The sooner you can secure athletic scholarships and grants, the easier it will be for you to have your expenses fully covered when it is time to go off to school.



Are You Training Like an Olympian?



The Play Book is the online networking site for athletes. Student athletes can create profiles showcasing their stats and college aspirations. Coaches can search these profiles from across the country and offer athletic scholarships and college sports team opportunities.