ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bolingbrook, IL ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States.



On Feb. 22, 2021, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FAII), a special purpose acquisition company, and ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Advent International ("Advent") and the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.



On June 16, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II") (NYSE: FAII), announced that at the special meeting of stockholders of FVAC II, all proposals presented at the Special Meeting, including the business combination proposal, were approved. On June 17, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. announced that it has completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.



Those who purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) have certain options



