ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.



Investors who purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 15, 2021. NYSE: ATIP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Bolingbrook, IL based ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States.



On June 16, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company.



On July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reduced its fiscal 2021 guidance due to "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter."



Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) declined from $10.44 per share on June 17, 2021, to as low as $2.81 per share on July 30, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists, that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs, that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



