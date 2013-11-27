Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Atkins (WS) plc (ATK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Atkins (WS) plc (ATK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Atkins (WS) plc' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Atkins (WS) plc (Atkins) provides construction, design and engineering services. It offers planning, design and other related services for development of transport, aerospace, nuclear, oil and gas, power, education, tourism and urban development. Furthermore, the company provides electrification, signaling, design and consultancy, feasibility and planning, design solutions and safety systems integration services. These services are offered under N.triple.a, Peter Brown, Faithful+Gould and Atkin brands. The company caters its services to state and local government clients, and private businesses. Atkins has operations across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Atkins is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Atkins (WS) plc



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/146754/atkins-ws-plc-atk-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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