Atlanta Assisted Living Booms as New Facilities Spark Community Competition

Canton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Assisted Living in Atlanta is becoming a more competitive industry as many new assisted living facilities are being built and opened to supply the need of a growing elderly society who suffer from disabilities or Alzheimer's or dementia related problems.



There are literally hundreds of assisted living communities, or Personal Care Communities as they like to be called in GA, to choose from. But, there are more being built every day and the competition to fill these facilities is getting tough.



The average assisted living cost per month for Assisted living in Atlanta can range from $1500-$6000 depending on which assisted living facility you choose. Most people who choose a Personal care facility do not move around unless the care is sub-standard, so once in a community, residents are likely to stay for an extended period of time.



As you can see, just one resident paying $4,000/month is a $48,000 per year customer who may be at the assisted living facility for many years. So, as you can see, the competition to get people's attention and draw them to their assisted living facility in Georgia is fierce.



There are different choices for customers to choose from. Some might prefer the big national communities such as Sunrise Assisted Living who offer personal care in a few locations around Atlanta. There is also Arbor Assisted Living who have more than one community.



Alternatively, there are smaller, privately owned senior communities who can only service one location around Metro Atlanta.



There is high demand for assisted living in Marietta, a big city in metro Atlanta. Some of the more affluent neighborhoods around Atlanta are also in need of Personal Care communities. Assisted living Alpharetta and assisted living Suwanee are two that are trending high right now.



Many assisted living companies in Atlanta rely on the internet to get in front of potential customers and give them a preview of their communities.



