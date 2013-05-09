Atlanta Author Seeks to Increase Global and Cultural Awareness with Launch of Children's Book Franchise Focusing on Jets, Values, and Fun

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Global and cultural awareness is something that is desperately needed if American students are to stay competitive in the global market. Building awareness at an early age through age-appropriate literature can help set the foundation. With Chloe the Jumbo Jet franchise, Ciandress Jackson, a mentor and technology consultant from the Atlanta area, seeks to offer a comprehensive solution that will work for children and adults.



The Chloe the Jumbo Jet franchise is based on a unique book series featuring the worldwide journeys of Chloe the Jumbo Jet, and her friends as they learn about values and the world around them. Seeking to offer solutions for the parent and the teacher, this franchise offers products for parent, teacher, and anyone else who works with children including:



- Graphically-illustrated books (in print and electronic format)



- Membership in the Frequent Flyers Club, a collaborative opportunity for American readers to connect with international readers from around the world



- Lesson plans and guidance on incorporating the books into a social studies or values curriculum



The first book in the Chloe the Jumbo Jet series, Chloe the Jumbo Jet: A Problem of Olympic Proportions, is now available through major online book retailers, such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and can also be purchased through the Chloe the Jumbo Jet website (http://www.chloethejumbojet.com). In this introductory edition to the Chloe the Jumbo Jet Book series, Chloe and friends venture across the pond to win Olympic Gold Medals!



About the Author: Ciandress Jackson

Ciandress Jackson is currently a technology consultant in the Atlanta area. She has worked with and mentored children since she was a teenager and looks forward to “teaching travel” through her organization, The International Passport Agency for Kids.



To place orders for the book, contact:

Ciandress Jackson at

info@chloethejumbojet.com

770-744-4090