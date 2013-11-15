Atlanta Best Price Tree Service Specialist Dana Wyatt Explains Tree Maintenance and Removal

Acworth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Tree maintenance and removal specialist Dana Wyatt believes strongly in helping inform Atlanta area homeowners about basic tree maintenance and removal as well as the need for working with professionals in the process. Wyatt is the owner and operator of Best Price Tree Service, which specializes in tree maintenance and removal services for Atlanta’s Cobb County and Northern Atlanta suburbs.



The beauty, majesty and practicality of trees cannot be understated, but like all living things, they need both care and maintenance. Some trees will thrive for hundreds of years without any care whatsoever, while others need constant attention just to survive. Since most people are unaware of how to keep a tree healthy, Best Price Tree Service Owner Dana Wyatt continues to share his knowledge and expertise on tree care and maintenance with Atlanta property owners. “It’s always best to work with a professional to diagnose the health of any tree and decide the best course of action,” said Wyatt.



As a longstanding and trusted name, Best Price Tree Service has provided outstanding full-service tree care in Atlanta and its northern suburbs for years. Their fully insured contractors specialize in a wide variety of tree maintenance procedures ranging from trimming to cutting, removal and grinding. According to Wyatt, trees can generally be pruned throughout the year without affecting the overall health of the tree. However, he was quick to point out that trimming and removal are serious business best left to professionals. “A dead or dying tree can potentially cause a great deal of damage to property or family, and should be removed,” said Wyatt. “The removal process can be a hazardous job in the hands of an amateur, especially trees that are close to the home.”



With Best Price Tree Service, customers deal directly with Wyatt in discussing the best maintenance or removal course of action, and each customer receives a free written proposal with specifications and price. The company is fully insured with Workman’s Compensation & General Liability. “It is our personalized approach and experience with tree maintenance that has set us apart from other Atlanta tree care companies and helped us earn the trust of Atlanta communities,” said Wyatt. For more information, please visit http://www.bestpricetreeservice.us



About Best Price Tree Service

Best Price Tree Service is a full-service tree maintenance and removal service serving Atlanta’s Cobb County and most Northern Atlanta suburbs. The company specializes in all forms of tree maintenance ranging from pruning and trimming to removal and grinding with 24-Hour emergency service. The fully insured company provides an expert consultation with the Owner/ Operator and tree specialist Dana Wyatt as well as free written proposals with specifications and price.