Atlanta Black Theatre Festival to Honor Melba Moore for Her Lifetime Contribution to Arts

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival will honor Tony Award winner, Oprah Legend, and four time Grammy nominee Melba Moore for her lifetime contribution to the arts community during a Gospel Jazz Brunch & Festival Awards presentation at Loews Atlanta Hotel on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10:30am. This event will be hosted by Twanda Black of 104.1 KISS FM.



Melba Moore, a music & theatre icon, graduated from Arts High School in Newark, New Jersey and then earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Montclair State University.



Ms. Moore’s stepfather, pianist Clement Moorman, helped kick start her career when he introduced her to several agents which eventually landed her a role in the cult classic musical HAIR on Broadway. A year and a half later, she starred in PURLIE, which earned her a TONY Award for her portrayal as “Lutiebelle". Ms. Moore later appeared alongside the iconic Eartha Kitt as “Marsinah” in the musical TIMBUKTU! Another first, as an African-American, came when she landed the female lead role on Broadway as "Fantine" in the acclaimed musical, Les Misérables.



Although Ms. Moore enjoyed working on Broadway, she didn’t want to forget about her first love…music. Deciding to focus more on her recording career, she made her recording debut on Mercury Records with "I Got Love", followed by "Look What You’re Doing ToThe Man". She was nominated for a Grammy Award for ‘Best New Artist.’ During this time, numerous Grammy nominations, recordings, and television shows, including her own variety show entitled The Melba Moore-Clifton Davis Show, followed.



She scored a string of Billboard Charted hits with songs like “This Is It” and “You Stepped Into My Life”. Ms. Moore was the first female pop artist to do a non-operatic solo concert at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House.



Melba Moore continued to enjoy great success musically with such chart topping songs as “Love’s Comin’ At Ya,” “Keepin’ My Lover Satisfied,” “Living For Your Love,” “Read My Lips,” which she received a Grammy nomination for ‘ Best Female Rock Vocal’. She had two Billboard #1 hit singles for “Falling” and “A Little Bit More,” a duet with Freddie Jackson.



Ms. Moore later released "Soul Exposed" which featured a stellar version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” otherwise known as the Negro National Anthem. It featured such artists as Freddie Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Jeffrey Osborne, Lou Gossett Jr., Bobby Brown, Anita Baker, and Stephanie Mills.



During this period Ms. Moore worked hard on her philanthropy. One of her major accomplishments was being instrumental in having “Lift Every Voice and Sing” inducted in the United States Library of Congress as the official Negro National Anthem. She also worked as the national membership chair with Dr. Dorothy I. Height and the National Council of Negro Women.



Melba Moore is currently producing her latest album entitled, "Forever Moore" which will be released on her new label A'Moore Music, Inc. with the hit single, "Love Is" .



The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival Theatre Legend Award is being presented to Ms.Moore for her lifetime contribution to the arts community. After the awards presentation and brunch, she will perform her critically acclaimed production, Still Standing at the Woodruff Art Center’s 14th Street Playhouse in Midtown Atlanta.



The cost to attend the Gospel Brunch & show is $100 for VIP reservations which include a closed post show reception with photo opportunities and a festival souvenir. Tickets for the show only are $20.



If you are interested to attend the awards presentation ceremony and Still Standing, visit http://www.AtlantaBTF.org or call the Woodruff Art Center box office at 404-733-5000.



About Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, founded by Toni Simmons Henson, is an event whose mission is to retrieve & preserve the depth of the black experience by encouraging the next generation of artists for the continuance of cultural diversity in all theatre across the Diaspora. Visit http://www.AtlantaBlackTheatREFestival.org for more information or email ATLBTF@yahoo.com