Atlanta Buddhist Cultural Center Opens at Atlantic Station

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Soka Gakkai International Atlanta Buddhist Cultural Center recently opened their new permanent home and “Embassy of the South” in Atlantic Station. The new building, designed by Collins Cooper Carusi Architects, features first floor exhibit space, a main hall on the second floor with seating for 235, five additional meeting rooms and a bookstore.



Eberly & Associates provided civil engineering services for the design and construction of the new two-story, 13,800 square foot building on an approximately 1-acre tract along 17Th Street. The site is within a Brownfield capped location where there are limits on the depth of soils that can be disturbed. A major challenge was to limit site grading activities, plus design underground utilities that would not penetrate below the Brownfield cap, and to get these systems approved through the City of Atlanta under their newly adopted “green infrastructure” storm water management ordinance.



Eberly & Associates is a Land Planning, Civil Engineering, and Landscape Architecture firm with a reputation for solid engineering and landscape design solutions which demonstrate environmental and aesthetic awareness. This integrated approach combines the design capabilities and experience of our engineers and landscape architects. The result is a comprehensive site solution that uniquely responds to client’s and building requirements. Our engineers and landscape architects serve clients in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast in the private and public sectors, on multi-family housing, healthcare, education, industrial/distribution, mission critical, and landscape architectural projects.



For more information about Eberly & Associates’ land planning, civil engineering, landscape architecture and other services, visit www.eberly.net. Those with inquiries or who would like an assessment for their next project may call 770.452.7849.



Contact

Kevin Edwards, PE, LEED AP

Eberly & Associates

Phone: 770.452.7849

Email: kedwards@eberly.net