Atlanta Consumer Advocate Dale Cardwell Continues to Vet Services and Products via TrustDale.com

When it comes to finding Atlanta, GA deals and cutting through the advertising hype and misinformation, TrustDale.com has become a personal advisor to thousands of people. The Emmy award-winning consumer and investigative reporter applies 25 years of investigative experience to his consumer education and advocacy company TrustDale.com. He also reaches out to help consumers via online, TV, and radio media to directly empower consumers with solutions.



“Every day, consumers are faced with complicated economic choices,” said Dale Cardwell.



“I’ve pledged my career to being their personal advocate to help them make sound decisions and find the best companies and products for their families.”



The free online resource allows consumers to obtain and review recommendations for a myriad of products and services. Cardwell and his consumer investigative team stringently vet companies according to reputation, price, quality, and customer service. Those meeting the highest standards are eligible to become TrustDale “Certified,” gaining Dale’s personal endorsement and the opportunity for promotion through TrustDale’s multi-media presence.



Consumers merely utilize the website’s Atlanta business directory to click on a business of interest and meet the recommended vendor. Cardwell’s recommendations include detailed information on each of his choices to help reviewers make solid decisions based on facts. Categories include Business, Alarm Systems, Business Insurance, Concrete and Paving, CPA Services, Sportswear, Installation and Repair, Security Systems, Roofing for Businesses, Web Development and Design, and much more.



In order to identify the best deals in Atlanta, GA, Cardwell has developed a stringent, seven-point checklist for potential TrustDale vendors. While the exact components are proprietary, they include well known and hard-to-find consumer resources and court records among others. Businesses can fill out their online form to be considered for certification. Consumers can also recommend a business for inclusion.



Dale is the weekly host of TrustDale TV where the consumer problem-solving format airs multiple times on leading network affiliates in Atlanta, Georgia as well as Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. He also hosts TrustDale Radio with a similar consumer educational format interviewing an array of industry experts while sharing insider tips for saving money and purchasing wisely.



Off air, Dale is a much sought-after speaker for business and community organizations sharing real-life consumer experiences and money-saving wisdom. Outside of his professional pursuits, Dale and his wife, Angie, a hospice nurse, make their home along with their two children in DeKalb County, Georgia. For more information, please visit http://trustdale.com/



About Dale Cardwell

