Scott Smith of W. Scott Smith, P.C., the Peachstate Lawyer, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as one of Georgia's top young lawyers. It is the 4th consecutive year for which Mr. Smith has been honored in this fashion as one of Georgia's Rising Stars, a testament to his ongoing commitment towards being one of the best Atlanta DUI lawyers, and always serving the best interests of his clients as completely and successfully as possible.



Super Lawyers makes their selections based on a series of factors, including peer nominations and evaluations, third-party research, and a total of 12 indictors of peer recognition and professional achievement. The result is a credible and comprehensive listing process which allows high quality lawyers and firms to rise to the top, and be recognized for their accomplishment and ethical standards.



In order to be eligible as one of Georgia's Rising Stars, candidates must be either 40 years of younger,or have been in practice for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are named to the annual Rising Stars list, a mark of great achievement, particularly as Mr. Smith has accomplished this feat for four straight years.



Mr. Smith has an incredible 90% winning record for trial cases as an Atlanta drug defense lawyer, DUI lawyer and criminal defense lawyer, and continually finds innovative and successful strategies which lead to successful case outcomes, reduced or dropped charges, and much more. He has a broad range of experience handling all types of cases, as well as navigating high profile cases with unparalleled expertise.



He demonstrates complete dedication and commitment to each and every case he takes on, and enjoys a loyal base of satisfied clients and consistent recommendations thanks to his tireless work ethic, attention to detail, compassionate demeanor and his overall courtroom skill.



Mr. Smith received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama, and his J.D.from Widener University School of Law.



